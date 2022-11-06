All eyes on Dhamnagar, counting of votes Sunday

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With all eyes now on the results of Dhamnagar bypoll and a close finish being predicted, counting of votes will be conducted on Sunday. The main rivals BJD and BJP extensively campaigned during the bypoll but the presence of BJD rebel Raj Kishore Das who entered the fray as an independent added some spice to the contest.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan who campaigned extensively for the party candidate Suryabanshi Suraj Sthitaprajna said on Saturday that BJP will win the bypoll. State BJP president Samir Mohanty also hoped that BJP will retain the seat.

However, senior BJD leader and minister Pramila Mallick exuded confidence that party candidate Abanti Das, also a leader of women self-help group, will win by a margin of over 20,000 votes.Though Congress had launched a spirited campaign, party leaders maintained that it may not have much of an impact due to the strong base of the BJD and BJP.

Meanwhile, chief electoral officer SK Lohani said security arrangements have been beefed up for the counting of votes which will begin at 8 am. Three-tier security arrangements are in place, with the central paramilitary forces manning the innermost layer, state armed police the second and state police the outermost one. The entire process is likely to be completed by 2 pm, he said.

The Election Commission of India has deputed an observer to oversee the counting process, and there will be one counting supervisor and one assistant at each table. In addition, one micro-observer of the central government will be deputed and that person will report to the observer.The CEO said candidates or their election agents can also remain present inside the counting hall.

