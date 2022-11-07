Home States Odisha

Can Odia literature inspire Odia cinema again?

Adding to the discussion, director-politician Nanda said in older times, only one film was made in a year based on Odia novels or books that were widely read.

Published: 07th November 2022 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2022 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

Filmmaker Sanjoy Patnaik, film historian Surya Deo, director-actor Prashanta Nanda, actor Sabyasachi Mishra and director of SRFTI Himanshu Khatua | Express

Filmmaker Sanjoy Patnaik, film historian Surya Deo, director-actor Prashanta Nanda, actor Sabyasachi Mishra and director of SRFTI Himanshu Khatua | Express

By Diana Sahu
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: At a special session titled ‘Odia Literature and Odia Cinema: Will the Twain Ever Meet’, award-winning members of the regional film industry Prashanta Nanda, Surya Deo, Himansu Sekhar Khatua, Sabyasachi Mishra and Sanjoy Patnaik, discussed the issue with introspection on the reasons as to why works of eminent Odia authors are no longer being adapted into movies.

Chairing the session, film critic Deo said the impact of Odia literature on cinema was very strong till the 80s. Be it the first Odia film ‘Sita Bibaha’, ‘Lalita’, ‘Shree Jagannath’, ‘Dasyu Ratnakar’ - all inspired by mythologies - or ‘Maa’, ‘Amada Bata’ and  ‘Malajahna’, every film was inspired by Odia literature. “But after that period, films based on Odia literature were not accepted by audiences and did not do well commercially. Be it ‘Aparichita’ or ‘Matira Manisha’,” he said.

Deliberating on the journey of Odia literature into films, director of Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute Khatua said literature was the primary medium of entertainment towards the 19th century. “Odia cinema which arrived 127 years back used literature as its foundation to grow.”He said literature provided Odia cinema its subjects and stories. “And in the process, filmmakers have taken Odia literature closer to people”, he added.

Citing the example of films ‘Matira Manisha’ and ‘Malajahna’ that were based on namesake novels written by Kalindi Charan Panigrahi and Upendra Kishore Das respectively before the 1930s, filmmaker Patnaik said when Odisha was carved out as a separate state on the basis of language in 1936, stories like these played a very important role in shaping Odia identity. “But is this kind of partnership between Odia literature and cinema possible is something that needs to be pondered upon,” he said. 

Adding to the discussion, director-politician Nanda said in older times, only one film was made in a year based on Odia novels or books that were widely read. “There was a need to add an element of economic viability to Odia cinema by making three to four films a year. Under these circumstances, not all films could be based on literature because my targeted audience - the middle-class cinema goer - will not always identify with a character in a novel,” he said, citing the example of film ‘Amada Bata ‘. He  added that there has always been a dearth of visual literature in Odisha. 

Actor Sabyasachi said both literature and cinema hold significance for him. “I belong to a family where more emphasis is given on literature, while as an actor I work in cinemas,” he said. Speaking about his latest project ‘Puskara’ based on an Odia novel ‘Nagabindu’, the actor said he plays the role of a priest at Swargadwara who performs ‘puskara’ rituals of departed souls. “This story is different from what is being made today. The movie is an experiment for us because at the time of remakes, we feel our audience needs a change. Hence, we have returned back to Odia literature,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odia literature Odia cinema
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only.
SC upholds 10 per cent reservation for Economically Weaker Sections with 3:2 verdict
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)
SC sets aside HCs order admitting pleas seeking ED probe in allegations against Jharkhand CM
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala Governor asks two TV channels to go out from a presser; creates a stir
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Court orders to proceed with framing charges against cops who handled rape case against Sengar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp