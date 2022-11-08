Home States Odisha

Baripada: Section 144 to prevent illegal sand mining

The restriction has been imposed at Oskipal and Gambharipal on the banks of the river. The two locations, in the middle of Raruan and Sukruli blocks, are notorious for illegal sand mining.

Published: 08th November 2022

Sand mining underway. (Photo| Express)

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Raruan police and officials of Sukruli tehsil on Sunday imposed Section 144 of CrPC around Khairi-Bhandan river bed to check illegal sand mining and put up a red flag to warn people from entering the area. 

The restriction has been imposed at Oskipal and Gambharipal on the banks of the river. The two locations, in the middle of Raruan and Sukruli blocks, are notorious for illegal sand mining. Sources said the Revenue department has not leased out areas on the river bed for lifting of sand. Apart from this, lack of vigilance has emboldened the sand mafia who operate with impunity in the areas. 

Locals, who said the illegal sand mining has been causing erosion of river banks and also affecting farmland, alleged they frequently receive threats from mafia. They said the local administration had been informed of the mafia’s illegal activities. 

In a bid to check the activity, the district administration imposed the restriction. Sukruli tehsildar Jyotshna Rani Nayak and Raruan IIC Dayanidhi Das visited the sites to put the red flag on Monday. 

Das said locals are aware of the section 144 of CrPC imposed in the area. If anyone is found indulging in illegal sand mining on the river bed, criminal proceedings will be initiated against him.  The restrictions shall remain in force until further orders.

