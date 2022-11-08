Kalinga Baliyatra kicks off in Paradip

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Kalinga Baliyatra, a symbolic festival to recall Odisha’s maritime trade with South-East Asia, kicked off from here on Monday. The festival was inaugurated by Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Pramila Mallick who said Kalinga Baliyatra is the symbol of Odisha’s age-old traditional, cultural and economic relationship with Balidweep (modern day Indonesia). The festival symbolises the glorious maritime trade and prosperity of ancient Odisha, then known as Kalinga.

Mallick lauded the efforts of the organisers for highlighting the state’s maritime glory through the festival. School and Mass Education Minister Samir Das also spoke on the festival and its relevance in the present times. The organizers said apart from a range of cultural programmes by troupes from across the state, a gramshree mela and other events would be held during the festival which was started by former Chief Minister Biju Patnaik in 1992.

Among others, MP Rajshree Mallick, chief whip Prasant Muduli and local legislator Sambit Routray attended the inaugural function.

