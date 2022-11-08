Tata Power partners with SBI for payment of power bills

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Tata Power has partnered with State Bank of India (SBI) to facilitate electricity bill payment for customers of Southern Odisha Distribution Limited. All customers of TPSODL will now be able to pay their electricity bills at 1,652 existing collection points spread across eight districts.

Customers will get payment receipts for bills paid at these collection points, said chief executive officer Arvind Singh. He said the utility has already partnered with various payment gateways such as PhonePe, Amazon Pay, Google Pay, Bharat Money, Jio Money, Paytm, Freecharge, Airtel Money, MobiKwik, PayU, Tata Neu and several other platforms like OCAC, EBIX Cash, Public Sector Banks, BHIM to ensure customers’ convenience and digital adoption.

The customers paying through digital modes are given a digital rebate of three per cent on their bill. They can also make direct payments through the company’s website. “We have partnered with the nation’s largest bank as another step towards customer convenience,” Singh said.

