Three killed, four injured in series of road accidents

Published: 08th November 2022 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2022 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BALASORE: At least three persons including a woman were killed and four others sustained critical injuries in a road accident involving two cars and an oil tanker on NH-16 at Tarini Chowk within Simulia police limits here on Monday.

Two of the deceased are Shankar Rao (45) and his wife Parbati Rao (40) of Simulia. The third deceased, the duo’s driver, is yet to be identified. The mishap took place at around 6.30 pm. Sources said Shankar and his wife were on way to Puri in a car. At Tarini Chowk, their driver lost control and rammed into an oil tanker from behind with great force. Another car coming from behind also crashed into the rear of Shankar’s vehicle.

While Shankar, Parbati and their driver were killed, occupants of the second car, all tourists from Bendil village in Hooghly district of West Bengal, sustained critical injuries. Simulia IIC Jayanta Kumar Behera said bodies of the trio were seized and sent for postmortem. The injured were first rushed to Soro hospital. One of them was discharged and the rest three were shifted to FM Medical College and Hospital as their condition deteriorated. A case has been registered and investigation is underway, the IIC added.

