Two jumbos killed in Keonjhar; leopard in Athmallik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/KOENJHAR/ANGUL: A fresh spate of of wildlife hunting has rocked the state with forest officials recovering carcasses of two elephants in Keonjhar even as four persons were arrested in connection with recovery of a leopard carcass and skin from Athmallik division in Angul.

Poaching is said to be the primary cause of death of the wild animals in both the cases while forest officials said they are investigating the matter in Keonjhar to ascertain the exact cause. The carcasses of the female elephant and calf were recovered near Kuliapal village close to Kalapat reserve forest in Talapada beat of Telkoi range. Sources said, villagers tracing a strong foul smell from the nearby forest found the carcasses.

On being informed, a team of forest officials led by Keonjhar DFO Jadumani Rana, launched a search operation and found the carcasses of the female elephant and the calf. Telkoi Ranger Shivaji Mohan Rao and Keonjhar DFO Dhamdhere Dhanraj Hanumant and ranger Shibaji Mohan Rao and others rushed to the spot to probe the incident.

Following preliminary investigation, forest officials have reportedly found the age of the female elephant to be around 40 years. The jumbos are said to have died at least a week back. Poaching is suspected as a 5-inch arrow has been found in the stomach of the female elephant. Sources said the DFO has been asked to submit a report to the RCCF in this regard.

In the other incident, forest officials in Athmallik recovered carcass and skin of a leopard from Phuljhari village area of Bamur range and arrested four persons. The accused had allegedly laid the hooking trap from a 11 KV line for wild boar in which the leopard was caught and electrocuted. Officials, however, said that the poachers had de-skinned the carcass to sell the leopard hide.

Acting on an intel, the forest team arrested - Gaya Mirdha (36), Ranjit Behera (21), Babi Nayak (32) and Ghanshayam Nayak (50). While three of the accused are from Phuljhari Village and the other is from Jiantanali village in Athamallik division.

Apart from the carcass and skin, forest officials recovered GI wire, knife, a crow bar and other incriminating materials from their possession. “All the accused have been produced before the court. We have urged the Energy department to book a case under Electricity Act and charge the accused for culpable homicide to ensure strong legal punishment,” said a senior official from the Angul circle.

BHUBANESWAR/KOENJHAR/ANGUL: A fresh spate of of wildlife hunting has rocked the state with forest officials recovering carcasses of two elephants in Keonjhar even as four persons were arrested in connection with recovery of a leopard carcass and skin from Athmallik division in Angul. Poaching is said to be the primary cause of death of the wild animals in both the cases while forest officials said they are investigating the matter in Keonjhar to ascertain the exact cause. The carcasses of the female elephant and calf were recovered near Kuliapal village close to Kalapat reserve forest in Talapada beat of Telkoi range. Sources said, villagers tracing a strong foul smell from the nearby forest found the carcasses. On being informed, a team of forest officials led by Keonjhar DFO Jadumani Rana, launched a search operation and found the carcasses of the female elephant and the calf. Telkoi Ranger Shivaji Mohan Rao and Keonjhar DFO Dhamdhere Dhanraj Hanumant and ranger Shibaji Mohan Rao and others rushed to the spot to probe the incident. Following preliminary investigation, forest officials have reportedly found the age of the female elephant to be around 40 years. The jumbos are said to have died at least a week back. Poaching is suspected as a 5-inch arrow has been found in the stomach of the female elephant. Sources said the DFO has been asked to submit a report to the RCCF in this regard. In the other incident, forest officials in Athmallik recovered carcass and skin of a leopard from Phuljhari village area of Bamur range and arrested four persons. The accused had allegedly laid the hooking trap from a 11 KV line for wild boar in which the leopard was caught and electrocuted. Officials, however, said that the poachers had de-skinned the carcass to sell the leopard hide. Acting on an intel, the forest team arrested - Gaya Mirdha (36), Ranjit Behera (21), Babi Nayak (32) and Ghanshayam Nayak (50). While three of the accused are from Phuljhari Village and the other is from Jiantanali village in Athamallik division. Apart from the carcass and skin, forest officials recovered GI wire, knife, a crow bar and other incriminating materials from their possession. “All the accused have been produced before the court. We have urged the Energy department to book a case under Electricity Act and charge the accused for culpable homicide to ensure strong legal punishment,” said a senior official from the Angul circle.