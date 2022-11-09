Home States Odisha

Parts of Odisha witness last total lunar eclipse of year

Lunar eclipse seen on Bhubaneswar skyline on Tuesday | debADATTA MALLICK

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Many parts of Odisha witnessed year’s last total eclipse as the blood moon was visible for a good few minutes on Tuesday evening. The total eclipse timing in the capital was seen between 5.05 pm to 5.11 pm.The rare celestial phenomenon was visible in some parts, though cloud restricted its view in many areas, said officials of officials of Pathani Samanta Planetarium here.

The eclipse ended at 6.19 pm, while the duration from moonrise to the end of the umbral phase in Bhubaneswar was around 1 hour and 13 minutes, it was around 1 hour 14 minutes in Cuttack, the longest in the state.

The eclipse was also visible for over one hour in Puri, Sambalpur and some other parts, while in Koraput the duration of the visibility was little less than an hour. Moreover, this was the year’s last lunar eclipse.
Due to the eclipse, many people had floated the ritualistic miniature boat on Monday night, while others early Tuesday morning on the occasion of Kartika Purnima, which marks the end of the holy month.

