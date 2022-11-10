Home States Odisha

BJD faces selection dilemma ahead of Padampur bypoll

Besides the relatives of the late MLA, an OAS officer posted at Nuapada is also being talked about as a serious contender for the party ticket.

Published: 10th November 2022

BJD flag, Biju Janta Dal

Representational photo (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As the BJP has almost finalised former MLA Pradip Purohit as the party’s candidate for the Padampur bypoll to be held on December 5, all eyes now are on the BJD as choice of wrong candidate is being attributed as the cause for the defeat of the party in Dhamnagar.

The ruling BJD is treading cautiously this time as a selection dilemma haunts the party as both the wife and nephew’s wife of the deceased MLA Bijay Ranjan Singh Bariha have entered the race for a party ticket. Tilottama Singh Bariha, wife of the deceased MLA, hoped that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will shower his blessings on her and give ticket so that she can fulfil the dreams of her husband.

Madhabi Singh Bariha, wife of the nephew of Bariha also told mediapersons that she too is aspiring for a ticket. “I am also aspiring for a ticket for the upcoming bypoll. If nominated, I will fulfil my uncle’s long-pending dreams like opening more schools and colleges in our locality and repairing roads among other civic issues,” she said.

Besides the relatives of the late MLA, an OAS officer posted at Nuapada is also being talked about as a serious contender for the party ticket. A senior party leader said that acceptability of the candidate among the voters will be a major criteria in selection of party candidate this time.

Meanwhile, former government chief whip and three-time MLA from Padampur Satya Bhusan Sahu has emerged as a strong contender for a Congress ticket for the bypoll. Sources said the committee headed by former speaker Kishore Chandra Patel has shortlisted aspirants for ticket and submit it to the party president Sarat Pattanayak on Thursday.

Comments

