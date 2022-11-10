Home States Odisha

Headmistress suspended for making students bring eggs

She was identified as Khulana Das, the headmistress of Government Upper Primary School, Gangada at Deriki panchayat in Naugaon.

Published: 10th November 2022

Suspended

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: The headmistress of an upper primary school in Naugaon block was placed under suspension on Wednesday for reportedly engaging students in bringing eggs from the local market for mid-day meal (MDM).

She was identified as Khulana Das, the headmistress of Government Upper Primary School, Gangada at Deriki panchayat in Naugaon. In September this year, some students were found transporting eggs on a bicycle to the school after being allegedly asked by their teachers. On reaching the school, the students were visibly exhausted. The entire incident was recorded by some villagers on their mobile phones. 

Alleging that students are being engaged in similar works by the school authorities round the year, villagers sent the video clip to the authorities of Education department for necessary action. On receiving the video clip, the district education office issued show cause notice to headmistress Das and cluster resource centre coordinator (CRCC) Fakir Charan Swain and asked them to submit their explanation by September 15. However, the duo failed to give a satisfactory reply.

Block education officer (BEO) of Naugaon Manorama Rout said the headmistress was placed under suspension for negligence of duty.  Sources said at least 108 students are enrolled in the school which has four teachers. Two cooks are engaged in preparation of MDM for students. Due to shortage of staff, students are often seen bringing egg packets and other items from the local market on bicycle for preparation of MDM.

