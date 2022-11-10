Home States Odisha

Hit by pest attack, farmers threaten self-immolation

The farmers claimed that they had said informed the authorities concerned about the pest attack. However, the officials are yet to inspect the pest-infested crops and assess the damage.

Published: 10th November 2022 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2022 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers setting fire to their pest-infested crop at Baunsapal village in Nilagiri block

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Over 1,000 farmers of Baunsapal village in Nilagiri block have threatened self-immolation to protest against the delay by agriculture officials in inspecting their paddy crops damaged due to pest attack. 

The farmers alleged that they are already reeling under heavy losses due to intrusion of elephants into their cropland. Now, the damage to paddy crops caused by pest attack has worsened the situation. The farmers claimed that they had said informed the authorities concerned about the pest attack. However, the officials are yet to inspect the pest-infested crops and assess the damage.

Rajendra Behera and four other farmers of of Baunsapal village said they had cultivated paddy over three acre of land. Despite applying festilisers, the crops were damaged by pests. “We had applied chemical fertiliser but it did not save our crop from the pests. Some farmers even set fire to their pest-infested crops to protect the nearby agriculture fields from getting affected,” said Behera.

Sources said following the pest attack, farmers of the village are now unsure of repaying loans which they had availed from local money lenders and the cooperative society. Contacted, chief district agriculture officer Nikunja Kishore Rout said he will look into the matter. 

Ex-sarpanch held for threatening MVI
Jagatsinghpur: Former sarpanch of BiAdyadharpur panchayat in Raghunathpur block Surya Narayan Barik was arrested on Wednesday for threatening officials of Transport department’s enforcement squad during a vehicle checking drive at Tarapur Chowk on Cuttack-Paradip state highway. Sources said Barik threatened MVI Prasant Mohapatra with dire consequences for checking his vehicle. It is alleged Barik was drunk when he issued the threat. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
pest attack farmers
India Matters
Arif Mohammad Khan (L), Tamilisai Soundararajan, R N Ravi (R)
Kerala, TN & TS governments up the ante against Governors
Express Illustration
After backlash, Karnataka govt withdraws order directing principals to bring PU students to PM event 
Union Minister for Road Transport and National Highways Nitin Gadkari
Nitin Gadkari says sorry for faulty roads in BJP-ruled MP 
Suryakumar Yadav bats during the T20 World Cup cricket match between the India and South Africa in Perth, Australia. (Photo | AP)
Suryakumar Yadav consolidates top spot, Arshdeep surges to career-best 23rd in T20I rankings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp