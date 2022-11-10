Home States Odisha

President Murmu walks to Shree Jagannath Temple, stops to talk to children along the way

Murmu surprised her security details when she got off the vehicle and started walking along Grand Road. As she walked on, the security personnel created a ring all the way.

Published: 10th November 2022 04:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2022 04:06 PM   |  A+A-

Murmu is on her first visit to the state after becoming the President on July 25

Murmu is on her first visit to the state after becoming the President on July 25.(Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: President Droupadi Murmu took a 1 km walk on Grand Road of Puri to reach Shree Jagannath Temple where she offered puja to the holy Trinity on Thursday.

After she alighted at the Talabania helipad, her convoy stopped about a kilometre from the temple. Murmu surprised her security details when she got off the vehicle and started walking along Grand Road. As she walked on, the security personnel created a ring all the way.

The President, on her first visit to the state after being elected as the Constitutional head of India, also stopped to talk to children who had gathered by the Grand Road.

FROM OUR ARCHIVES | From remote Odisha village to Raisina Hill: President Murmu personifies poor’s aspirations

She was welcomed by Puri Gajapati Dibyasingh Deb at the temple. Murmu prayed at the Aruna Stambha outside the temple before entering for a darshan of the Trinity.

She then proceeded to the Raj Bhavan at Puri where she will have mahaprasad before leaving for Bhubaneswar to attend other programmers.

Earlier, she reached Bhubaneswar and was received  by Governor Ganeshi Lal, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on her arrival at the Biju Patnaik International Airport.

This is her first visit to the state after becoming the President on July 25.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Droupadi Murmu Shree Jagannath Temple
India Matters
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Record cash, liquor seized as Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat go for polls: Election Commission
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.(File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra: Cong's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters 65th day, Aaditya Thackeray to take part in it
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express train, connecting Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru, at KSR railway station in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
PM flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express in Bengaluru
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Attack on Owaisi in UP: SC quashes HC order granting bail to two accused

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp