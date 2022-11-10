President Murmu walks to Shree Jagannath Temple, stops to talk to children along the way

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: President Droupadi Murmu took a 1 km walk on Grand Road of Puri to reach Shree Jagannath Temple where she offered puja to the holy Trinity on Thursday.

After she alighted at the Talabania helipad, her convoy stopped about a kilometre from the temple. Murmu surprised her security details when she got off the vehicle and started walking along Grand Road. As she walked on, the security personnel created a ring all the way.

The President, on her first visit to the state after being elected as the Constitutional head of India, also stopped to talk to children who had gathered by the Grand Road.

She was welcomed by Puri Gajapati Dibyasingh Deb at the temple. Murmu prayed at the Aruna Stambha outside the temple before entering for a darshan of the Trinity.

She then proceeded to the Raj Bhavan at Puri where she will have mahaprasad before leaving for Bhubaneswar to attend other programmers.

Earlier, she reached Bhubaneswar and was received by Governor Ganeshi Lal, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on her arrival at the Biju Patnaik International Airport.

This is her first visit to the state after becoming the President on July 25.

