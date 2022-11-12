Home States Odisha

15 kids escape narrowly as cylinder explodes in AWC

The equipment and accessories including learning and play kits kept in the centre were gutted in the mishap.

Published: 12th November 2022 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2022 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Around 15 children had a narrow escape after an LPG cylinder exploded inside an anganwadi centre at Lalitgiri under Mahanga block on Friday.The mishap occurred at around 10.30 am when meals were being cooked for the children in one of the two rooms of the centre which functions from a thatched house. While helper Nayana Barik, who was cooking the meals, had gone out of the room to peel eggs, worker Sushila Singh was teaching the children in the other room.

Following the explosion, Singh immediately evacuated the children from the centre before the fire engulfed its two rooms. On being informed, local fire personnel rushed to the spot and doused the flames. The equipment and accessories including learning and play kits kept in the centre were gutted in the mishap.

Mahanga BDO Nihar Ranjan Mallick and CDPO Pramodini Das rushed to the spot and took stock of the situation. “Lack of precaution and responsibility led to the mishap. A probe will be conducted and necessary action initiated against those found guilty,” said Das. Meanwhile, locals blamed the authorities concerned for the mishap and alleged the LPG cylinder at the centre was not inspected.

