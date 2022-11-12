ED digs into Archana Nag’s finances; SIT seeks report as case hots up

Asish Mehta By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has unravelled key monetary transactions during its series of searches and raids during the last 48 hours in the sensational Archana Nag sex and extortion scandal, the case has assumed significance with the SIT on black money seeking a report from the central agency.The ED has already booked main accused Archana, her husband Jagabandhu Chand and their two associates - Khageswar Patra and Shradhanjali Behera - under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

During the investigation, the agency found that cash deposits over Rs 1 crore were made in the accounts of the Archana and Jagabandhu in the last four to five years.ED has traced eight to 10 bank accounts of the couple and suspects more operative accounts could surface during the probe. All these deposits were made at ATMs and bank branches, sources said.

Interestingly, Commissionerate Police which is probing the case and seized many documents and electronic devices from the premises of the couple has, so far, maintained a curious mum on the financial transactions. It did not even request ED to look into the money laundering aspect.

However, after ED took up the case, it acted swiftly and arrested Khageswar on Friday under Section 19 of PMLA. It also secured his remand for 10 days.Usually, the central agency seeks seven to 10 days remand but considering gravity of the case, it requested for a 15-day remand before the district and sessions judge court.

Sources said this is the highest remand period of an accused ED has received in Odisha. “Khageswar hardly revealed anything to the officers during his questioning after he was detained on Thursday night,” said sources.

“Initial investigation suggests there was a transaction of Rs 30 lakh to ‘35 lakh between the couple and Khageswar in the last few years,” said ED sources.Khageswar runs second-hand car showrooms under the names Supreme Automobiles and Supreme Premium Automobiles.

Meanwhile, the central agency has identified the assets of Archana and her husband which include the couple’s lavish house in Satya Vihar area of Bhubaneswar, bank accounts and vehicles.Archana and Jagabandhu had moved to their new house in 2021 and ED officers are investigating whether the sprawling property was constructed through legitimate income.

The case grabbed headlines after Archana’s ally turned foe Shradhanjali lodged a complaint with police in September accusing her of extorting people after reportedly capturing their obscene videos/photographs. She had alleged that Jagabandhu and Khageswar were also part of the crimes committed by Archana.

Pictures of ruling political leaders of BJD and BJP as well as officers with the couple surfaced soon after giving it a political twist with both the two parties exchanging barbs. Archana was arrested in October.

