Lecture on sustainable development at Central University of Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The Central University of Odisha (CUO) organised a special lecture on sustainable development on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, Banaras Hindu University Economics professor Mrutyunjaya Mishra said with the ever-growing economies and the need for more, the doctrine of sustainable development has become the most relevant principle in the present times.

He discussed the principles and dimensions of sustainable development which attempt to maintain a balance between development and environment. Among others, CUO VC Chakradhar Tripathi was present.

