Lure of high MSP: Traders sneak paddy into Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh police intensifies patrolling in Nabarangpur

Published: 12th November 2022 06:22 AM

Check post of Chhattisgarh police in a bordering area of Chandahandi block

By Prasanta
Express News Service

UMERKOTE: Lured by the higher minimum support price (MSP) of paddy in Chhattisgarh, traders of Nabarangpur district have started purchasing the produce of locals farmers to sell it at mandis of the neighbouring state and get a better deal.

In Chhattisgarh, procurement of paddy commenced from November 1 while in Odisha, it is yet to start. Besides, there is a difference of Rs 600 in the MSP of paddy in both the states. In Chhattisgarh, paddy is being sold at an MSP of Rs 2,640 per quintal while the price is Rs 2,040 per quintal in Odisha.

To make the most of the situation, traders are approaching farmers to buy their paddy at the local price and sell it in Chhattisgarh. It is learnt that some traders have even made advance payment to farmers to purchase their paddy. 

Usually, small and medium farmers of Nabarangpur raise paddy by taking loans. Since their produce is already harvested, the farmers are willing to sell it to repay their loans. Sources said at least 30 to 40 truckloads of paddy are being transported to Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh from Nabarangpur every day. 

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh police has intensified patrolling in the border areas to check this practice. The administration of the neighbouring state has reportedly asked its officials to take strict measures to ensure that paddy from Nabarangpur does not enter Chhattisgarh.

For this purpose, the Chhattisgarh administration has constructed several check gates at strategic points along its borders in Nabarangpur, Kalahandi and Nuapada districts. Besides, police of the neighbouring state are patrolling in different areas of Chandahandi, Raighar and Kosagumuda blocks of Nabarangpur.
Sources said a few days back, local farmers had a face-off with Chhattisgarh officials after the latter stopped a paddy-laden pickup van and tractor near the bordering Jhaliapada village in Chandahandi.

Now, Chhattisgarh police is guarding the border at Mangarada near Teltandi, Barahi near Malgaon and Birighat near Sindhimunda. Similarly, check gates have been set up near Aunli and Tarapur villages in Kosagumuda and in some bordering areas of Umerkote and Raighar blocks to prevent entry of Odisha paddy.

Civil supplies officer of Nabarangpur Sanjib Sahu said a team has been formed to prevent distress sale of paddy in Nabarangpur. “We are keeping a round-the-clock watch in border areas to prevent sale of Odisha paddy in Chhattisgarh.” 

On being asked about the opening of mandis in Nabarangpur, Sahu said the date will be fixed at the district-level procurement committee meeting  scheduled on November 18.

Better option

Paddy procurement has commenced in Chhattisgarh from November 1

Rs 2,640  MSP per quintal paddy in C’garh

Rs 2,040 MSP per quintal paddy in Odisha

Traders make advance 
payment to farmers to purchase their paddy

30 to 40 truckloads of paddy transported to Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh from Nabarangpur every day.

