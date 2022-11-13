Furore in Odisha over Akhil Giri's comment on Prez Murmu, parties unite in demand for his arrest

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Leaders cutting across party lines condemned the Trinamool Congress (TMC) Minister Akhil Giri for his uncharitable remarks against President of India Droupadi Murmu. Coming down heavily on Giri, the ruling BJD along with opposition BJP and Congress demanded immediate dismissal of the TMC minister and his arrest for making derogatory remarks against the first citizen of the country who belongs to the tribal community.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said this detestable comments of the TMC minister showed his feudal mindset and anti-tribal attitude. “Any amount of condemnation of Giri with harshest possible language will not be sufficient. Being a woman it is the moral responsibility of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to take action against her minister for showing such utter disrespect to another woman who holds the highest office of the country,” he said.

Giri is the second leader from West Bengal to denigrate Murmu. Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had earlier referred to Murmu as Rashtrapatni.“I strongly condemn the derogatory remarks against Hon’ble President of India by TMC legislature (sic). Everyone should refrain from such remarks for the first citizen of India,” state Agriculture Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain tweeted.

Taking strong exception to Giri’s despicable public gesture, BJD Rajya Sabha MP Muna Khan said no one has rights to use such words for President of India, especially when she belongs to a tribal community. She is the daughter of Odisha and the state is proud of her achievements.“We strongly condemn Giri’s act which is not acceptable. Stringent action should be taken against him. He is not fit to be a minister. He should be dismissed from the council of ministers and suspended from the party without further delay,” Khan said.

Senior Congress leaders and MLAs Suresh Kumar Routray and Tara Prasad Bahinpati also demanded Giri’s arrest for commenting on the President.BJP MLA from Sundargarh Kusum Tete said, “Being a tribal woman and MLA, I strongly condemn this.” Describing Giri as a mad man, she urged the West Bengal Chief Minister to suspend him as he does not sound normal. Announcing that she will file a complaint with the police demanding Giri’s arrest, Tete went to town police station and registered a complaint against Giri.The state BJP Mahila Morcha took out a rally from Ram Madir in protest and burnt his effigy. The party has decided to file FIR against Giri in all the police stations of the state.

BHUBANESWAR: Leaders cutting across party lines condemned the Trinamool Congress (TMC) Minister Akhil Giri for his uncharitable remarks against President of India Droupadi Murmu. Coming down heavily on Giri, the ruling BJD along with opposition BJP and Congress demanded immediate dismissal of the TMC minister and his arrest for making derogatory remarks against the first citizen of the country who belongs to the tribal community. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said this detestable comments of the TMC minister showed his feudal mindset and anti-tribal attitude. “Any amount of condemnation of Giri with harshest possible language will not be sufficient. Being a woman it is the moral responsibility of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to take action against her minister for showing such utter disrespect to another woman who holds the highest office of the country,” he said. Giri is the second leader from West Bengal to denigrate Murmu. Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had earlier referred to Murmu as Rashtrapatni.“I strongly condemn the derogatory remarks against Hon’ble President of India by TMC legislature (sic). Everyone should refrain from such remarks for the first citizen of India,” state Agriculture Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain tweeted. Taking strong exception to Giri’s despicable public gesture, BJD Rajya Sabha MP Muna Khan said no one has rights to use such words for President of India, especially when she belongs to a tribal community. She is the daughter of Odisha and the state is proud of her achievements.“We strongly condemn Giri’s act which is not acceptable. Stringent action should be taken against him. He is not fit to be a minister. He should be dismissed from the council of ministers and suspended from the party without further delay,” Khan said. Senior Congress leaders and MLAs Suresh Kumar Routray and Tara Prasad Bahinpati also demanded Giri’s arrest for commenting on the President.BJP MLA from Sundargarh Kusum Tete said, “Being a tribal woman and MLA, I strongly condemn this.” Describing Giri as a mad man, she urged the West Bengal Chief Minister to suspend him as he does not sound normal. Announcing that she will file a complaint with the police demanding Giri’s arrest, Tete went to town police station and registered a complaint against Giri.The state BJP Mahila Morcha took out a rally from Ram Madir in protest and burnt his effigy. The party has decided to file FIR against Giri in all the police stations of the state.