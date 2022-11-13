Gharai urges Naveen to open defunct mines of Sukinda chromites valley

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Rural Development, Skill Development and Technical Education Minister Pritiranjan Gharai has urged the state government to re-open closed and defunct mines in Sukinda chromites valley of Jajpur district.In a letter to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Gharai, also the MLA of Sukinda, stated as many as five mines including an iron ore mine in the chromites valley have been closed since long due to which over 3,500 workers have lost their livelihood and are facing hardships.

The minister said, Kalarangi chromite mine, owned by the Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) has huge deposits of high-grade chrome ore. The mine has been closed since 2002 due to restrictions imposed by the Union Forest and Environment ministry. Over 1,000 workers of the locality lost their livelihood following the closure of the mine.

Kathapal chromite mine, also owned by OMC, has a huge deposit of high-grade lump ore and has been closed since 2001. Over 500 workers were rendered jobless due to the closure of the mine. Similarly, Tomka iron ore mine owned by OMC stopped operating in 1988 due to expiry of its lease due to which around 1,000 workers lost their livelihood.

This apart, Tailangi chromite mine, owned by IDCOL has stopped operation in 2018 due to expiry of its lease. Over 500 workers who depend on the mine lost their jobs due to its closure. Iqat chromite mine has been defunct since long.

“To increase production of chrome and iron ore for meeting the requirement of the nation and further strengthen the economy of our state, all the closed or defunct mines under Sukinda valley may kindly be considered for re-opening following which thousands of workers will again be engaged in the mining activities and be able to earn their livelihood,” Gharai stated in his letter.

