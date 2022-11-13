Home States Odisha

‘Marmagya 7.0’ focus on redefining biz dynamics

Digitisation has taken over manufacturing industry but agricultural side of the country is still untapped.

Published: 13th November 2022

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: ‘Marmagya 7.0’, the annual business conclave of Indian Institute of Management, Sambalpur concluded here on Saturday. The theme of the two-day conclave this year was ‘Redefining the business dynamics’.

During his address on the inaugural day, Director, IIM-S, Prof Mahadeo Jaiswal threw light on the theme of the conclave and said, “There is rapid digitisation in the business world and with this, the planet is getting harder to live in. That is where sustainability comes in. Business needs to be done in a sustainable manner. Digitisation has taken over manufacturing industry but agricultural side of the country is still untapped. That is where innovation is needed now. That is where young entrepreneurs need to focus on.”

The inaugural programme was followed by a IT consulting panel on the topic ‘Artificial intelligence and machine learning - Threat to consultants?” This was succeeded by an operations panel on the theme ‘National Logistics Policy: A New Vision for The Indian Logistics Arena’.  An HR panel on the theme ‘Purpose driven HR for sustainable entrepreneurship’ was also held on day one.  

The second day of the conclave started with a vibrant CEO/CXO panel on the theme ‘Self reliance and sustainability of business in the age of globalism.’  Among others, the event was attended by member of 14th Finance Commission and former director of NIPFP M Govinda Rao, CEO IDIGICLOUD Technologies Pvt Ltd Santosh Kumar Phulpagar and vice president of manufacturing, Hindalco Industries Debasish Malik.

