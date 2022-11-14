BJP MLA Aparajita’s absence in Odisha's Dhamnagar by-election raises eyebrows

Bijoy Pradhan By

Express News Service

The conspicuous absence of BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi during the recent Dhamnagar by-election has become a matter of discussion in political circles. When all top leaders of the party were visible in the constituency that witnessed an intense battle between BJP and BJD, a missing Aparajita despite being named as a star campaigner for the party has given plenty of fodder to political opponents.

While BJP leaders feigned ignorance about her absence from campaigning, sources familiar with the subject said that Sarangi was deliberately kept out for political reasons. To keep her away from Dhamnagar by-election, she was assigned Himachal Pradesh to look after the Assembly election there which was held on Saturday. On her arrival here from Himachal, Sarangi was heard telling a party worker at the city airport that she could not make it to Dhamnagar as some fellow leaders did not want her presence there.

The conspicuous absence of BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi during the recent Dhamnagar by-election has become a matter of discussion in political circles. When all top leaders of the party were visible in the constituency that witnessed an intense battle between BJP and BJD, a missing Aparajita despite being named as a star campaigner for the party has given plenty of fodder to political opponents. While BJP leaders feigned ignorance about her absence from campaigning, sources familiar with the subject said that Sarangi was deliberately kept out for political reasons. To keep her away from Dhamnagar by-election, she was assigned Himachal Pradesh to look after the Assembly election there which was held on Saturday. On her arrival here from Himachal, Sarangi was heard telling a party worker at the city airport that she could not make it to Dhamnagar as some fellow leaders did not want her presence there.