Dilemma for BJD as four kin of late MLA Bariha keen to contest Padampur poll

Wife, two daughters and niece of late MLA interested to enter the fray; CM to take the call

Published: 14th November 2022 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2022 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

Representational photo of Biju Janata Dal flag (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: BJD’s dilemma of picking the right candidate for the Padampur bypoll continues as four family members of late MLA Bijay Ranjan Singh Bariha have shown interest to enter the fray.As the BJD has decided to field a member from the MLA’s family to bank on the sympathy wave to win the seat, the name of his wife Tilottama Singh Bariha had been considered initially by the leadership. However, three more contenders from the Bariha family have since emerged who have shown interest to contest from the seat.

The names of two daughters of the MLA, Barsarani and Kadambini are also doing the rounds. Besides, there is also Madhabi Ranjan Singh Bariha, daughter of the MLA’s elder brother. Sources said one of the four will be announced as the ruling party’s candidate. Another strong contender is OAS officer Mahendra Badhei, who is serving in Nuapada, and sources said he has already tendered his resignation to contest the bypoll.

The BJD leadership is, however, yet to take a decision and considering all aspects before announcing the candidate to avoid a Dhamnagar like situation where a rebel candidate spoilt their chances.While the sympathy factor worked for the BJP in the Dhamnagar bypoll, the woman card did not work for the ruling party. Senior leaders of the BJD are of the opinion that the party should bank on sympathy wave and nominate one of the family members of Bariha. Sympathy wave had worked for the BJD candidate in Brajrajnagar, Pipili and Jagatsinghpur bypolls.

Meanwhile, former minister Sushant Singh, the election in-charge of BJD told mediapersons that all aspects are being considered and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will announce the candidate soon. He said the BJD candidate will file nomination papers on November 16. Sources said the BJD candidate will also be announced in a day or two.

Members of Binjhal Samaj met the chief minister at Naveen Nivas on Sunday and said a member of the Bariha family should be made BJD candidate for the bypoll.  Binjhal Samaj has around 30,000 votes in the constituency.

