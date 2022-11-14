Man marries wife off to businessman for Rs 5 lakh in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: In a bizarre incident, a 25-year-old man of Kalahandi was arrested for allegedly marrying his wife off to a New Delhi-based businessman in exchange for money. Khira Baruk, a native of Maskaguda village, was arrested after an FIR was lodged by the victim’s father with Narla police.

Sources said, Baruk had married Purnami a year back. On October 30, the duo left for New Delhi to work as migrant labourers. However, on November 2, Baruk allegedly forcibly married Purnami off to a businessman there in exchange for Rs 5 lakh after which he returned to his village.

The entire marriage was recorded in the businessman’s mobile phone which Purnami somehow sent to her father Kulamani Bhoi asking him to rescue her after which Bhoi filed an FIR with the police. Narla IIC Gangadhar Meher said a police team has been sent to New Delhi to rescue the victim. Baruk was produced in court on Saturday.

