Home States Odisha

Man marries wife off to businessman for Rs 5 lakh in Odisha

Narla IIC Gangadhar Meher said, a police team has been sent to New Delhi to rescue the victim. Baruk was produced in court on Saturday.

Published: 14th November 2022 09:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2022 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

marriage, wedding

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: In a bizarre incident, a 25-year-old man of Kalahandi was arrested for allegedly marrying his wife off to a New Delhi-based businessman in exchange for money. Khira Baruk, a native of Maskaguda village, was arrested after an FIR was lodged by the victim’s father with Narla police.

Sources said, Baruk had married Purnami a year back. On October 30, the duo left for New Delhi to work as migrant labourers. However, on November 2, Baruk allegedly forcibly married Purnami off to a businessman there in exchange for Rs 5 lakh after which he returned to his village.

The entire marriage was recorded in the businessman’s mobile phone which Purnami somehow sent to her father Kulamani Bhoi asking him to rescue her after which Bhoi filed an FIR with the police. Narla IIC Gangadhar Meher said a police team has been sent to New Delhi to rescue the victim. Baruk was produced in court on Saturday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arrest Wife
India Matters
Former Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad Jitendra Awhad (Photo | Facebook)
NCP leader Jitendra Awhad to resign as MLA over 'fake' cases against him
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Gujarat polls: Congress declares 39 candidates in 5th, 6th lists; fields Jignesh Mevani from Vadgam 
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
25-yr-old UP man arrested for raping college student that led to her death
AAP leader and businessman Vijay Nair. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise policy case: ED arrests Vijay Nair, Abhishek Boinpally

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp