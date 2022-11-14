Home States Odisha

Odisha Pharmacy Council dissolved over financial irregularities

A special audit will also be conducted to find out irregularities and actions will be taken against the erring officials and members of the council basing on the report of special audit as per law.

Published: 14th November 2022 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2022 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha Pharmacy Council logo. ( Photo | odishapharmacycouncil.org)

Odisha Pharmacy Council logo. ( Photo | odishapharmacycouncil.org)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has dissolved the Odisha Pharmacy Council (OPC) following allegations of financial irregularities and improper management. Members of OPC have been barred from attending any meeting of the council.

The action was taken after an enquiry by the Director of Medical Education and Training (DMET), who had recommended dissolving the council and conducting a fresh election. He had enquired into the irregularities, reasons for the pendency of registration certificates, improper management of the council and intentional delay in process of registration of applicants from different parts of the state.

After dissolving the council, the state government has decided to nominate five members soon to make the council functional. Of the five members, three must possess a minimum M Pharm qualification. This apart, three ex-officio members and a member of the state medical council will also be nominated to the pharmacy council.A special audit will also be conducted to find out irregularities and actions will be taken against the erring officials and members of the council based on the report of the special audit as per law.

A senior official of the Health department said the current registration system will be dissociated from drugs control administration as early as possible and foolproof registration software for the council with an online payment system made available for registration of pharmacy pass students as well as their renewals.
The registrar-cum-secretary of the council will form a committee with the experts from OCAC or NIC in consultation with the officers of DMET and directorate of health services to prepare an updated software system for registration and renewals, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Pharmacy Council OPC
India Matters
Former Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad Jitendra Awhad (Photo | Facebook)
NCP leader Jitendra Awhad to resign as MLA over 'fake' cases against him
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Gujarat polls: Congress declares 39 candidates in 5th, 6th lists; fields Jignesh Mevani from Vadgam 
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
25-yr-old UP man arrested for raping college student that led to her death
AAP leader and businessman Vijay Nair. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise policy case: ED arrests Vijay Nair, Abhishek Boinpally

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp