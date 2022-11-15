BJD picks late MLA’s daughter Barsha Singh Bariha as its Padampur candidate

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Ending all speculations, the BJD on Monday announced Barsha Singh Bariha, elder daughter of late MLA Bijay Ranjan Singh Bariha as its candidate for the bypoll to the Padampur Assembly constituency.

Barsha is the daughter-in-law of senior BJP leader Rama Ranjan Baliarsingh who was elected from the Satyabadi constituency in Puri district as an independent in 2004. Baliarsingh had later joined BJD before switching over to the BJP in 2019.

While Barsha’s candidature has drawn criticism from the BJP with a senior leader alleging that the BJD has done this for political advantage, the ruling party maintained she was selected after considering all aspects.

What came as a surprise is the fact that the press release from BJD signed by chief minister Naveen Patnaik announcing Barsha as the candidate also mentioned the name of her husband. “Smt. Barsha Singh Bariha, W/O Shri Smruti Sourav Baliarsingh is the Biju Janata Dal candidate for by-elections to 01-Padmapur Assembly Constituency,” the release stated.

A law graduate from Bangalore, Barsha edged out three other members from her family to get the party ticket. Bariha’s widow Tilottama Singh, younger daughter Kadambini and daughter of his elder brother Madhabi Singh Bariha were also keen to contest. Name of an OAS officer as a probable BJD candidate was also doing the rounds.

BJD picks late MLA’s daughter as its candidate

Barsha thanked the chief minister for nominating her to contest the bypoll and said that her candidature is based on the goodwill of her father. “I have seen politics from close quarter since child hood. I was born in a political family and also married to a political family,” she said.

Her father-in-law Baliarsingh said he has all the best wishes for his daughter-in-law. Stating that she is a capable and good person, Baliarsingh said he always treated her as his daughter. He, however, did not reveal whether he will campaign against her.

