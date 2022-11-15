Five arrested for extortion, posting fake video of minors

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Five persons were arrested by Jagatsinghpur police on Sunday for allegedly extorting money from a minor boy and his female friend and circulating their fake video on social media in order to tarnish their image.

The accused were identified as Akash Mohanty, Ashit Kumar Mohanty, Saroj Bhoi, Srinibash Sahu and Bighneswar Nath of Rasulpur village within Jagatsinghpur police limits.

Sources said the 17-year-olds were discussing about their studies at the Rasulpur Chhak when the miscreants reached the spot and began taking their pictures, further threatening to post them on social media if they did not give them money.

When the duo rejected their demands, the miscreants beat the boy up and took him to a nearby club where they forcibly extorted Rs 2,200 in cash and Rs 3,000 through an online payment application and released him.

