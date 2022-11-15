Home States Odisha

Odisha govt creating vibrant research ecosystem: Rohit Pujari

Pujari said the government of Odisha under the leadership of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is trying to create a vibrant research ecosystem in the public universities and colleges of the state.

Published: 15th November 2022 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2022 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The second edition of Odisha Research Conclave was inaugurated by the Higher Education Minister Rohit Pujari at Ravenshaw University in Cuttack on Monday. Organised by the Odisha State Higher Education Council, it has brought together researchers from across all state universities, scholars under Odisha University Research and Innovation Incentivisation Plan (OURIIP), those receiving grants from UGC besides, researchers of World Bank-funded centres of excellence (CoEs) in 11 universities, under one platform.

Pujari said the government of Odisha under the leadership of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is trying to create a vibrant research ecosystem in the public universities and colleges of the state. “As a part of this, the research conclave has come up as a platform for knowledge dissemination through discussion among vice-chancellors, policy-makers and researchers and showcase the ongoing research work,” he said. 

Vice-chairman of the council Ashok Das said under the Odisha Higher Education Program for Excellence and Equity, 11 centres of excellence (CoEs) were established in public universities in various areas where Odisha has an interest. These CoEs in which the government invested around `30 crore, have been able to create a certain amount of research infrastructure, he said. 

Das informed that despite the two years of pandemic, Odisha has produced around 200 scopus indexed journal publications and applied for over 10 patents. Four of the patents were from Ravenshaw University alone. While vice-chancellors from all the universities in the state are taking part, as many as 440 research abstracts have been selected for poster presentation at the conclave. Higher Education department principal secretary Bishnupada Sethy and vice-chancellor of Ravenshaw University Sanjay Naik also spoke.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rohit Pujari Odisha Research Conclave
India Matters
Former Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad Jitendra Awhad (Photo | Facebook)
NCP leader Jitendra Awhad to resign as MLA over 'fake' cases against him
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Gujarat polls: Congress declares 39 candidates in 5th, 6th lists; fields Jignesh Mevani from Vadgam 
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
25-yr-old UP man arrested for raping college student that led to her death
AAP leader and businessman Vijay Nair. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise policy case: ED arrests Vijay Nair, Abhishek Boinpally

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp