Home States Odisha

Collectors told to clear scholarship requests of differently-abled students

A few applications related to scholarship for top-class education, pre-matric and post-matric scholarship renewal are also pending for verification.

Published: 16th November 2022 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2022 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

disable, disability

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With over 50 per cent fresh applications of differently-abled students received through National Scholarship Portal (NSP) remaining unverified at institute level, the state government has asked collectors to issue necessary direction to the educational institutions to expedite the process and complete the exercise within the given time frame.

The Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disablities (SSEPD) department has asked the district collectors to ensure that all the institutions registered with the NSP expedite the process as the deadline for verification of application of differently-abled students for pre-matric scholarship is November 30 and post-matric scholarship is December 15.

“The process of submission of scholarship application by the differently-abled students through NSP for the 2022-23 academic session had started in July 2022.SSEPD officials, however, said that most of the applications are still pending at the institute level for verification.
As per the government statistics, 409 out of a total 1,012 applications received freshly for pre-matric

scholarship are pending for verification at school level.Similarly, another 664 out of 1,098 applications received freshly for the post-matric scholarship are pending in different high secondary schools and other higher educational institutions for verification.

A few applications related to scholarship for top-class education, pre-matric and post-matric scholarship renewal are also pending for verification.They raised apprehension that the delay may deprive eligible students from availing the benefit of the scheme as only a limited slot has been allotted by the Centre in favour of states to receive the application and the scholarship are most likely to be awarded on first come first basis.

The heads of the educational institutions must be directed to clear the verification process and transmit the application to the state government for necessary action at its end, stated the department in its letter to the collectors.The scholarship slab is different for different types of disability.

PENDING STATUS

 409 out of a total 1,012 applications for pre-matric scholarship are pending
 664 out of 1,098 applications for the post-matric scholarship are pending

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
differently-abled students
India Matters
Police personnel along with accused Aaftab Ameen Poonawala pose for the media, at Mehrauli Police Station, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Shraddha Walkar murder: Aaftab looked remorseless during prior questioning, say Maha cops
Kanchan Jariwala and Kejriwal. ( Photos | Twitter)
Gujarat Assembly polls: AAP candidate withdraws nomination, party accuses BJP of pressuring him
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Nitish Kumar gets another critic as minister slams officers
Rescue operation underway after a stone quarry caved in, at Maudarh in Hnahthial district. (Photo | PTI)
Mizoram stone quarry collapse: Toll rises to 10, PM announces ex gratia for kin of deceased

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp