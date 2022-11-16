Collectors told to clear scholarship requests of differently-abled students

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With over 50 per cent fresh applications of differently-abled students received through National Scholarship Portal (NSP) remaining unverified at institute level, the state government has asked collectors to issue necessary direction to the educational institutions to expedite the process and complete the exercise within the given time frame. The Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disablities (SSEPD) department has asked the district collectors to ensure that all the institutions registered with the NSP expedite the process as the deadline for verification of application of differently-abled students for pre-matric scholarship is November 30 and post-matric scholarship is December 15. “The process of submission of scholarship application by the differently-abled students through NSP for the 2022-23 academic session had started in July 2022.SSEPD officials, however, said that most of the applications are still pending at the institute level for verification. As per the government statistics, 409 out of a total 1,012 applications received freshly for pre-matric scholarship are pending for verification at school level.Similarly, another 664 out of 1,098 applications received freshly for the post-matric scholarship are pending in different high secondary schools and other higher educational institutions for verification. A few applications related to scholarship for top-class education, pre-matric and post-matric scholarship renewal are also pending for verification.They raised apprehension that the delay may deprive eligible students from availing the benefit of the scheme as only a limited slot has been allotted by the Centre in favour of states to receive the application and the scholarship are most likely to be awarded on first come first basis. The heads of the educational institutions must be directed to clear the verification process and transmit the application to the state government for necessary action at its end, stated the department in its letter to the collectors.The scholarship slab is different for different types of disability. PENDING STATUS 409 out of a total 1,012 applications for pre-matric scholarship are pending 664 out of 1,098 applications for the post-matric scholarship are pending