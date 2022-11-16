Home States Odisha

Cuttack Baliyatra enters Guinness World Records

The feat was achieved after 22,000 paper boats were made in 35 mins

Published: 16th November 2022 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2022 06:25 AM

Students from 22 schools making paper boats at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack; (below) Cuttack mayor Subhas Singh and others receiving the record document

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The historic Cuttack Baliyatra has found a place in the Guinness World Records after achieving a feat of making 22,000 paper boats in 35 minutes.More than 2,100 students of 22 schools made the paper boats and created the world record at an event organised at Barabati Stadium by the district administration and Cuttack Municipal Corporation on Tuesday.

The world record was attempted with an aim to attain global recognition for Cuttack’s Baliyatra, the largest open-air trade fair of the state.The headquarters of the Guinness World Records in London was contacted for an attempt to make 10,000 paper boats in just 15 minutes. The record book authorities had issued the protocol for organising the event and the administration roped in around 3,000 students who were also imparted training on making paper boats.

The size and weight of the paper boats were prescribed by the record book authorities. While there was a record of making 1,300 paper boats in 15 minutes in Gujarat, the civic body had attempted to beat it by a huge margin.Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani, mayor Subhas Singh and around 50 officials of Guinness World Records, including one from London, were present for evaluation and management of the event.

The Guinness World Record was awarded for ‘the most people folding origami sculptures simultaneously’. “We are happy and proud that our historic Baliyatra has finally found a place in the Guinness World Records,” Cuttack collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani said. Meanwhile, Baliyatra has been extended by a day and will conclude on Thursday.

“The CMC had made a resolution in its council meeting on Monday and mayor Subhas Singh had urged the state government to extend the Baliyatra festival by two days stating that the extension would be helpful for the traders and women self help groups in making good business. The government after considering all the aspects has extended the fair by one day,” said Chayani.

