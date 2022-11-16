Paddy procurement from November 21

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has decided to procure paddy of the 2022-23 kharif season from November 21 in Bargarh district and the next day from Sambalpur district. The Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare department has informed the decision of the government to collectors of the two district.

The collectors have been asked to open required number of mandis (paddy procurement centres) for timely procurement of paddy under price support system through the primary agriculture cooperative societies (PACS), self help groups and pani panchayats.

The department has further directed the two districts to ensure timely lifting of paddy from the mandis by registered rice millers assigned for their districts with a caution that any complaint from farmers about delay in paddy procurement due to poor lifting by the millers will be viewed seriously.

