Residents warn of protests over stone quarrying in Bangiriposi

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Residents of Bangiriposi block in Mayurbhanj have threatened to gherao the sub-collector’s office at Baripada in protest against functioning of stone quarries in the region. Accusing the district administration of turning a blind eye to excess mining of stone, the locals alleged that illegal quarries have come up in the periphery of Similipal national park which is a biosphere reserve. Stone quarries and crusher units are operating at six places in Bangiriposi block. At Mundhabani, the residents are living in constant fear due to continuous blasting of stones, they claimed.

“Residents fear for their lives and hence are afraid to raise their voice against the mining activities. A tehsildar of Bangiriposi had started cracking the whip on illegal stone quarrying but he was transferred from the tehsil. As the administration is not taking action against the quarries, we have decided to gherao the sub-collector’s office,” said a resident of Bangiriposi on condition of anonymity.

Local BJP leader Suguda Murmu, who visited the quarries a few days back, alleged that some unscrupulous officials of the administration are hand in glove with the ruling party leaders and construction agencies. “Excess stone mining is being carried out in the quarries near Similipal national park and at Mundhabani. In violation of mining rules, owners of the quarries are excavating stone 30 feet below the ground. Besides, they are using 10 kg gelatin to blast stones which is against the rules,” he claimed.

Contacted, Mayurbhanj collector Vineet Bhardwaj said he will order the officials of Mining department, the tehsildar and geologists to conduct a joint inquiry at the stone quarries. “If any vendor is found breaching the mining rules, fines will be imposed on them,” he added.

