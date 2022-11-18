Former diplomat Abasar Beuria passes away, tributes pour in

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Former Indian ambassador and chairman of Institute of Odia Studies & Research Abasar Beuria passed away here late on Wednesday night. He was 80.Family sources said he complained of chest pain at around midnight and was taken to a private hospital in an unconscious condition. Doctors at the hospital could not revive him. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

An alumni of the erstwhile Ravenshaw College and Utkal University, he had started his career as a lecturer and then was a bank officer before joining the Indian Foreign Service. Throughout his distinguished career and significant diplomatic assignment, Beuria was involved as a member of Indian delegation in bilateral and multilateral international talks including non alignment summit, Commonwealth Heads of Governments conference and G-77 Conventions, etc. and served in important Indian diplomatic missions in Japan, former Soviet Union (Russia), the US, United Arab Emirates, Myanmar, Sri Lanka and Madagascar.

While representing India in these seven countries, he had dabbled in varied cultures. It was during his last stint as ambassador, he went on a treasure-hunt of sorts, exploring the country and collecting as much memorabilia as possible.

He returned to Odisha after his retirement and involved himself in literature and other activities. He was closely associated with leading socio-cultural and philanthropic organisations. Beuria, who authoured five books, was an ardent lover of paintings. He donated some of his rare priceless collections to Regional Natural History Museum at Bhubaneswar where they are being showcased in the Madagascar Gallery.

Beuria was also instrumental in translating 20 engineering books into Odia language for AICTE through Institute of Odia Studies & Research which were released by the President of India Droupadi Murmu last week.

Condolences poured in from all quarters. “Saddened to learn about the demise of Shri Abasar Beuria, former diplomat, author and Chairman, Institute of Odia Studies & Research. He played a key role in translation of engineering books in Odia which I released during my visit to Odisha. Condolences to his family & friends,” wrote President Murmu on Twitter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to the microblogging site to express his grief. “Shri Abasar Beuria will be remembered for his rich service to the nation. He also made a mark as a great proponent of Odia language and culture. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti,” he wrote. Governor of Odisha Prof Ganeshi Lal also conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family.

Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan said Beuria’s efforts for propagation of Odia language, literature and culture will be remembered forever. “I am saddened to hear the news of the passing away of Abasar Beuria, former Ambassador of India, distinguished diplomat and chairman of the Odia Studies and Research Institute. I met him recently at the launch of translated engineering books in Orissa. It is unbelievable that he is no more. Condolences to the bereaved family,” Pradhan tweeted.

His last rites will be held after his daughters arrive from the US.

BHUBANESWAR: Former Indian ambassador and chairman of Institute of Odia Studies & Research Abasar Beuria passed away here late on Wednesday night. He was 80.Family sources said he complained of chest pain at around midnight and was taken to a private hospital in an unconscious condition. Doctors at the hospital could not revive him. He is survived by his wife and two daughters. An alumni of the erstwhile Ravenshaw College and Utkal University, he had started his career as a lecturer and then was a bank officer before joining the Indian Foreign Service. Throughout his distinguished career and significant diplomatic assignment, Beuria was involved as a member of Indian delegation in bilateral and multilateral international talks including non alignment summit, Commonwealth Heads of Governments conference and G-77 Conventions, etc. and served in important Indian diplomatic missions in Japan, former Soviet Union (Russia), the US, United Arab Emirates, Myanmar, Sri Lanka and Madagascar. While representing India in these seven countries, he had dabbled in varied cultures. It was during his last stint as ambassador, he went on a treasure-hunt of sorts, exploring the country and collecting as much memorabilia as possible. He returned to Odisha after his retirement and involved himself in literature and other activities. He was closely associated with leading socio-cultural and philanthropic organisations. Beuria, who authoured five books, was an ardent lover of paintings. He donated some of his rare priceless collections to Regional Natural History Museum at Bhubaneswar where they are being showcased in the Madagascar Gallery. Beuria was also instrumental in translating 20 engineering books into Odia language for AICTE through Institute of Odia Studies & Research which were released by the President of India Droupadi Murmu last week. Condolences poured in from all quarters. “Saddened to learn about the demise of Shri Abasar Beuria, former diplomat, author and Chairman, Institute of Odia Studies & Research. He played a key role in translation of engineering books in Odia which I released during my visit to Odisha. Condolences to his family & friends,” wrote President Murmu on Twitter. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to the microblogging site to express his grief. “Shri Abasar Beuria will be remembered for his rich service to the nation. He also made a mark as a great proponent of Odia language and culture. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti,” he wrote. Governor of Odisha Prof Ganeshi Lal also conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family. Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan said Beuria’s efforts for propagation of Odia language, literature and culture will be remembered forever. “I am saddened to hear the news of the passing away of Abasar Beuria, former Ambassador of India, distinguished diplomat and chairman of the Odia Studies and Research Institute. I met him recently at the launch of translated engineering books in Orissa. It is unbelievable that he is no more. Condolences to the bereaved family,” Pradhan tweeted. His last rites will be held after his daughters arrive from the US.