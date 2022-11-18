Pratap Keshari Deb asks Tata Power to improve power supply in rural areas of Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Energy Minister Pratap Keshari Deb on Thursday asked Tata Power to ensure improved power supply with minimum disruption to rural areas of the state.Inaugurating the sixth distribution utility meet (DUM) 2022, organised by India Smart Grid Forum (ISGF) here, Deb said he received lot of complaints from rural consumers on frequent power cuts and low voltage during his recent visit to Padampur Assembly constituency where bypoll is scheduled on December 5.

Deb, who has been assigned Jharbandh block of the Assembly segment by the BJD, said the expectations of people have gone up after the power distribution business of the state was handed over to Tata Power. Acknowledging the problems encountered by the company during the transition phase, the minister said the rapid transformation achieved during a short span of time will augur well for the state which has pioneered power sector reforms.

Later talking to media persons, Deb said the state faced power shortage during summer months (April and May) this year after one unit of NTPC’s Darlipali thermal power plant went off the grid. The localised power cuts faced by consumers are temporary because of maintenance undertaken by the distribution utility.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the two-day meet, Tata Power CEO and MD Praveer Sinha said the electricity distribution sector of the state is going through a commendable transformation in a short span of time. The discoms have not only reduced AT&C losses but also improved reliability in supply and customer connect.

In a bid to offer clean and green energy products and solutions to the people of Odisha, Tata Power is planning to set-up EV charging stations to promote clean mobility across the state.This apart, in order to boost use of renewable energy, Tata Power will offer rooftop solar installation, solar pumps and home automation solutions.President (T&D), Tata Power, Sanjay Banga said the company has envisaged an investment of around Rs 5,000 crore in the next five years to improve the old distribution networks.

BHUBANESWAR: Energy Minister Pratap Keshari Deb on Thursday asked Tata Power to ensure improved power supply with minimum disruption to rural areas of the state.Inaugurating the sixth distribution utility meet (DUM) 2022, organised by India Smart Grid Forum (ISGF) here, Deb said he received lot of complaints from rural consumers on frequent power cuts and low voltage during his recent visit to Padampur Assembly constituency where bypoll is scheduled on December 5. Deb, who has been assigned Jharbandh block of the Assembly segment by the BJD, said the expectations of people have gone up after the power distribution business of the state was handed over to Tata Power. Acknowledging the problems encountered by the company during the transition phase, the minister said the rapid transformation achieved during a short span of time will augur well for the state which has pioneered power sector reforms. Later talking to media persons, Deb said the state faced power shortage during summer months (April and May) this year after one unit of NTPC’s Darlipali thermal power plant went off the grid. The localised power cuts faced by consumers are temporary because of maintenance undertaken by the distribution utility. Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the two-day meet, Tata Power CEO and MD Praveer Sinha said the electricity distribution sector of the state is going through a commendable transformation in a short span of time. The discoms have not only reduced AT&C losses but also improved reliability in supply and customer connect. In a bid to offer clean and green energy products and solutions to the people of Odisha, Tata Power is planning to set-up EV charging stations to promote clean mobility across the state.This apart, in order to boost use of renewable energy, Tata Power will offer rooftop solar installation, solar pumps and home automation solutions.President (T&D), Tata Power, Sanjay Banga said the company has envisaged an investment of around Rs 5,000 crore in the next five years to improve the old distribution networks.