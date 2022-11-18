Home States Odisha

Time to revive cultural values to promote inclusion: Kerala Guv Arif Mohammad Khan

The Kerala Governor also said that those entering into politics must ready themselves for greater sacrifices in life.

Published: 18th November 2022

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan delivering his lecture | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: People of our country must learn from the mistakes committed in the past and revive cultural values and practices to promote inclusion and bring back its glory in the global arena, said Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan here on Thursday.

Delivering the Harishchandra Baxipatra Memorial Lecture on the 89th birth anniversary of late Odisha minister Harishchandra Baxipatra at Jayadev Bhawan here, Khan said, “It the course of our journey, we seem to have forgotten the rich culture, tradition and values of our society somewhere and during this downfall we also didn’t realise the culturally enriched civilisation we have.”

“Ours is a culture where there is no place for exclusion. Yet we did so. We didn’t do things that were needed to inculcate the values of our culture in our day to day life,” he said. This will not only restore the social inclusion but also help India bring back its glory in the global arena, Khan said while speaking on the topic ‘Social Inclusion and Global India.’

The Kerala Governor also said that those entering into politics must ready themselves for greater sacrifices in life. “When you are into politics you must remain prepared for sacrifice, no matter how big it is. You must continuously aspire for knowledge and wisdom and must treat everyone equally, whoever he or she may be,” he said.

Khandapada MLA and Sambad editor Soumya Ranjan Patnaik, former minister and president of Harischandra Baxipatra Smruti Committee Panchanan Kanungo also spoke at the event.Former chairperson of State Commission for Women Lopamudra Baxipatra and BJP state vice-president Bhrugu Baxipatra were also present.

