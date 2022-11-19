Balasore drug haul: Enforcement Directorate files money laundering case

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered a case under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with Balasore drug haul incident. “A case was registered as the quantity of seized brown sugar was huge.

The assets of the accused will be identified and if it is established that they procured them through illegal means, then attachment procedure will be initiated,” said ED sources. Acting on a tip-off about a deal involving a huge quantity of brown sugar, police had conducted a raid at Fuladi area in Sahadevkhunta on October 27, arrested six peddlers and seized over 10 kg brown sugar worth `11 crore from them.

Initial investigation suggested that the accused - Ayub, SK Hussain, SK Safiq alias Laden, SK Raju, SK Sameer and Rintu Tarei - procured the brown sugar from the bordering area of West Bengal and Assam. While Ayub is a resident of Madhya Pradesh, the other five peddlers are natives of Arad Bazaar in Balasore.

