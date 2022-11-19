Home States Odisha

Balasore drug haul: Enforcement Directorate files money laundering case

The assets of the accused will be identified and if it is established that they procured them through illegal means, then attachment procedure will be initiated,” said ED sources.

Published: 19th November 2022 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2022 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered a case under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with Balasore drug haul incident. “A case was registered as the quantity of seized brown sugar was huge.

The assets of the accused will be identified and if it is established that they procured them through illegal means, then attachment procedure will be initiated,” said ED sources. Acting on a tip-off about a deal involving a huge quantity of brown sugar, police had conducted a raid at Fuladi area in Sahadevkhunta on October 27, arrested six peddlers and seized over 10 kg brown sugar worth `11 crore from them.

Initial investigation suggested that the accused - Ayub, SK Hussain, SK Safiq alias Laden, SK Raju, SK Sameer and Rintu Tarei - procured the brown sugar from the bordering area of West Bengal and Assam. While Ayub is a resident of Madhya Pradesh, the other five peddlers are natives of Arad Bazaar in Balasore. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Enforcement Directorate ED Prevention of Money Laundering Act Case
India Matters
The video comes just days after the Superintendent of Tihar Jail, Ajit Kumar, was suspended for alleged VIP treatment of Satyendar Jain. (Photo | Twitter, @Shehzad_Ind)
Jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain gets full body-massage inside Tihar Jail, CCTV footage goes viral
Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole (File Photo | PTI)
Those targeting Rahul should explain why Savarkar got pension from British, says Maha Cong chief
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at supporters as he arrives for the inauguration of Donyi Polo Airport and other development projects, in Itanagar. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi inaugurates Arunachal's first greenfield airport, says 'Era of 'atkana, latkana, bhatkana' gone'
Sabarimala pilgrims were injured after the bus they were travelling overturned at Laha in Pathanamthitta district on Saturday. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala: Bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from AP overturns; over 20 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp