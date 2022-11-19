Home States Odisha

Demand for high-level probe into death of Odisha's DHH manager after C-section

“Instead of providing her medical care for post-operative complications, the doctor who performed the C-section, went out of station.

Published: 19th November 2022

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: A high-level inquiry has been demanded into the death of a junior hospital manager who succumbed after undergoing Caesarean section at the district headquarters hospital (DHH) here on November 6.

Members of city-based social organisation ‘Utsarga’ alleged that junior manager of Sambalpur DHH Sibani Panigrahi died due to medical negligence and raised doubts over the implementation of Odisha government’s Janani Surakhya Yojana in the hospital.

Senior member of ‘Utsarga’ Priya Ranjan Sahu said Panigrahi underwent C-section for her second delivery at the DHH on November 4. Though she delivered a healthy baby girl, her condition deteriorated after the surgery. 

“Instead of providing her medical care for post-operative complications, the doctor who performed the C-section, went out of station. There were five senior and experienced doctors in the hospital at that time. However, a less experienced doctor, who was posted at the DHH on deputation, was asked to treat Panigrahi,” he alleged.

Subsequently, her condition became critical on November 5 following which she was shifted to a private nursing home as she required ICU facilities. Panigrahi died during treatment the next morning. The members claimed that they found medical negligence as the reason behind her death from the data available in the hospital. Had she been given proper treatment and administered blood at the DHH, she could have been saved, they said.

Sahu alleged that pregnant women coming to the DHH for treatment are often referred to private clinics for ultrasound test and C-section. “Though the matter is being investigated by a committee formed by the DHH authorities, we demand a high-level probe into Panigrahi’s death so that this practice comes to an end,” he added.

Contacted, chief district medical officer (CDMO) Pankaj Patel said the statements of doctors and other staff involved in treating Panigrahi have been recorded.  “We will hold discussion with attendants and family members of Panigrahi on Saturday. Our investigation will proceed on the basis of their statements,” the CDMO added.   

TAGS
Probe Caesarean section DHH District headquarters hospital
