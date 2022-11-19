Home States Odisha

Effluent from illegal prawn farms inundate paddy fields in Odisha

“We had urged the district administration to demolish illegal prawn farms several times but they did not pay heed.

Published: 19th November 2022 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2022 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers showing their damaged paddy crops in Mahakalapada block.

Farmers showing their damaged paddy crops in Mahakalapada block. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Paddy farmers of Mahakalapada block of the district are in dire straits as release of untreated effluent from the illegal prawn farms have rendered their fields useless. Sources said, large tracts of agricultural lands in Jamboo, Karandiapatana, Bhateni and Suniti among other villages of the block, have turned barren as the prawn farm owners dump the effluent into them.

“We had urged the district administration to demolish illegal prawn farms several times but they did not pay heed. Many influential people have forcefully converted large tracts of government and forest lands into prawn farms as a result the areas are dotted with them now,” said Ranjan Manna of Jamboo village.

Another farmer of Suniti village Debendra Mandal alleged that some prawn farm owners deliberately discharged effluent into their paddy fields to take over their farmlands. “Many farmers lost their crops as the effluent inundated their paddy during the harvesting period. We have been fighting with the prawn farmers to save our agriculture lands for a long time now but to no avail,” he added.

Hemant Rout, an environmentalist of Kendrapara agreed increasing shrimp farms are slowly wiping out paddy fields in seaside villages. “Most prawn farms in these seaside villages are illegal as they violate Coastal Regulation Zone and the rulings of the Supreme Court and high court. Many paddy farmers have complained of white patches on their paddy lands and their gradual loss of productivity and this is only because of the presence of so many prawn farms in their vicinity,” Rout alleged.

Contacted, additional tehsildar of Mahakalapada, Pravanjan Mishra informed, the district administration has already began razing the illegal prawn farms as per the order of the high court. “All the illegal prawn farms will be dismantled soon,” he assured. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prawn farm Paddy Farmers
India Matters
The video comes just days after the Superintendent of Tihar Jail, Ajit Kumar, was suspended for alleged VIP treatment of Satyendar Jain. (Photo | Twitter, @Shehzad_Ind)
Jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain gets full body-massage inside Tihar Jail, CCTV footage goes viral
Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole (File Photo | PTI)
Those targeting Rahul should explain why Savarkar got pension from British, says Maha Cong chief
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at supporters as he arrives for the inauguration of Donyi Polo Airport and other development projects, in Itanagar. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi inaugurates Arunachal's first greenfield airport, says 'Era of 'atkana, latkana, bhatkana' gone'
Sabarimala pilgrims were injured after the bus they were travelling overturned at Laha in Pathanamthitta district on Saturday. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala: Bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from AP overturns; over 20 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp