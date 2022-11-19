Key accused in Binayak Acharya Government College ragging incident suspended from BCJD 

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Left red-faced after the ragging incident in Binayak Acharya Government College, the Biju Chhatra Janata Dal (BCJD) on Friday suspended prime accused Abhisekh Nahak from the primary membership of the party.

Abhisekh was the convenor of the college campus committee of BCJD, the student wing of ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD). After his arrest, BCJD’s Berhampur president Sovan Nayak had recommended the party leadership to remove Abhisekh from the post.

Sovan and other party leaders also submitted a petition to the college principal and Berhampur SP demanding strict action against Abhisekh and other accused involved in the ragging incident. As the incident sparked massive public outrage, state BCJD president Devi Ranjan Tripathy suspended Abhisek for anti-party activities with immediate effect.

Abhishek was arrested in March this year for his involvement in a molestation and assault case.

Interestingly, the BCJD chose to turn a blind eye to his act then and did not take any action against him.



BERHAMPUR: Left red-faced after the ragging incident in Binayak Acharya Government College, the Biju Chhatra Janata Dal (BCJD) on Friday suspended prime accused Abhisekh Nahak from the primary membership of the party. Abhisekh was the convenor of the college campus committee of BCJD, the student wing of ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD). After his arrest, BCJD’s Berhampur president Sovan Nayak had recommended the party leadership to remove Abhisekh from the post. Sovan and other party leaders also submitted a petition to the college principal and Berhampur SP demanding strict action against Abhisekh and other accused involved in the ragging incident. As the incident sparked massive public outrage, state BCJD president Devi Ranjan Tripathy suspended Abhisek for anti-party activities with immediate effect. Abhishek was arrested in March this year for his involvement in a molestation and assault case. Interestingly, the BCJD chose to turn a blind eye to his act then and did not take any action against him.