Mo Bus to roll out service in Rourkela

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Mo Bus services will be launched in Rourkela which is a co-host of FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup-2023. The state council of ministers presided over by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik took the decision.

For the sports event, regular flight services will commence from Rourkela. Besides, Mo Bus services will kick off with a fleet of 100 buses initially. The mega event will be celebrated in five municipalities while the trophy will be exhibited in all districts of the state. While 16 teams will participate in the world cup, 24 matches will be played in Bhubaneswar and 20 in Rourkela.

