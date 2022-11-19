Home States Odisha

Odisha: Health experts urge parents to avoid formula milk for babies

Some states like Maharashtra have already set up breastfeeding rooms at private buildings and public places.

Published: 19th November 2022 08:07 AM

breast feeding

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Health experts stressed breastfeeding and urged parents to avoid formula milk or other substitutes, which may lead to under-development of a child’s mental and physical growth.Speaking at a media workshop organised by Child in Need Institute (CINI) here on Friday, the experts expressed concern over the state government’s negligence in setting up breastfeeding centres at public places like bus stops, railway stations, airports and malls.

UNICEF nutrition specialist Sourav Bhattacharjee said it is essential to provide the necessary infrastructure - private, safe and clean nursing or lactation rooms for mothers to breastfeed their infants in public buildings and spaces.

“Some states like Maharashtra have already set up breastfeeding rooms at private buildings and public places. Called Hirkani kasha (Hirkani room), it promotes breastfeeding among lactating mothers, who are out for work. Such facilities should be developed in Odisha,” he said.

Professor at SCB Medical College and Hospital Dr Sunil Kumar Agarwalla said the first 1,000 days from the time of pregnancy till two years are the crucial time to provide quality life to a baby. CINI director Swapan Bikash Saha and Unicef communication advocacy specialist Radhika Shrivastava highlighted the government’s effort to impose infant and young child feeding (IYCF) practices at grassroot level.

