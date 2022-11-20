Home States Odisha

30L quintal paddy to be procured in Bhadrak

Besides, necessary steps will also be taken for storage, measurement and procurement of paddy at all the purchase centres.

Published: 20th November 2022 07:24 AM

Image used for representational purpose only | Express

By Express News Service

BHADRAK: The Bhadrak administration has decided to procure around 30 lakh quintal paddy for the 2022-23 kharif year and as many as 90,523 farmers have registered their names to sell paddy.District civil supplies officer (CSO) Lingaraj Behera said the procurement process will begin from December 28. “Around 23,52,352 quintal paddy will be procured through 153 centres in the first phase in which 57 out of 153 women self-help groups (WSHGs) and 96 cooperative societies will participate.”

The government has fixed the minimum support price (MSP) of  Rs 2,040 per quintal of normal paddy and Rs 2,060 per quintal for O-grade paddy this year, added the CSO. While the WSHGs will be trained for smooth procurement, the administration will take measures to pay the farmers within 72 hours and properly test the quality of paddy procured. 

Besides, necessary steps will also be taken for storage, measurement and procurement of paddy at all the purchase centres.“Of the total, 60 per cent paddy will be procured from small farmers and 20 pc from the rest,” Behera said adding, only 23 procurement centres have storage facilities. Twenty store houses are under construction.

