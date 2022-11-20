College heads asked to remain alert amid high ragging cases

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In wake of a majority of ragging cases being reported from Berhampur this year, the regional directorate of education has directed higher education institutions in Ganjam, Gajapati and Kandhamal districts to strengthen their anti-ragging and sexual harassment cells. Colleges in these three districts are affiliated with Berhampur University.

In a meeting with the principals of all colleges in the districts on Friday, the RDE asked them to collect anti-ragging undertakings from students and their parents and install CCTVs at places on campuses where ragging may take place. This apart, they were asked to sensitise students on the menace during the ‘Yuva Sanskar’ and during moral and ethics classes.

The RDE also asked principals to make students aware of penal actions under IPC against anyone found involved in or abetting ragging. Since admissions are on and new students are entering campuses, the authorities concerned have been asked to remain alert and form college disciplinary committees if non-existent.

“The principal should ensure proper monitoring of anti-ragging squads on the college premises and see that the squads organise surprise visits to hostels and other places where ragging can take place,” the RDE said. Earlier this year, the former Higher Education secretary Saswat Mishra released a long list of measures to be implemented by higher education institutions as per the Supreme Court guidelines on ragging.

