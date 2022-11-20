Home States Odisha

EOW freezes Rs 1.45 cr in fake loan app case

The agency had arrested Malik from New Delhi on July 13 in connection with the case.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Crime Branch has frozen Rs 1.45 crore of Nitin Malik, the director of Goodstart Business private limited and Rightstart Business private limited, in connection with a fake loan app case.  

EOW sources said three Chinese nationals operated in India through many shell companies like Goodstart, Right Start and others. Indian nationals had been appointed as the directors of such companies. The agency arrested Malik from New Delhi on July 13 in connection with the case.

He was drawing a huge salary/commission for running fake loan apps in the country. Goodstart and Right Start are not registered as non-banking financial companies with the Reserve Bank of India and were illegally operating as digital lenders through various loan applications including Kredit Gold.

