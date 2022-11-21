Experts bat for natural farming model in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The application of science-based knowledge will be helpful to the farmers in developing a viable and suitable models in natural farming, said OUAT vice-chancellor Prof Pravat Kumar Royal on Sunday.

Addressing a national seminar on ‘Natural Farming and Food Safety’ organised by social organisation Ananya, Prof Roul emphasised the need to work in the collaborative mode for popularising natural farming in the state. SOA University vice-chancellor Ashok Kumar Mohapatra emphasised the production of low chemical-based products in view of a large number of health-related issues being reported.

Diseases like cancer, and blood pressure are on the rise due to the high load of chemicals in the food and adulteration of the food with toxic compounds. An organic value chain should be created by the government, and non-governmental and research institutes to promote natural farming in Odisha and other parts of the country, he said.

BHUBANESWAR: The application of science-based knowledge will be helpful to the farmers in developing a viable and suitable models in natural farming, said OUAT vice-chancellor Prof Pravat Kumar Royal on Sunday. Addressing a national seminar on ‘Natural Farming and Food Safety’ organised by social organisation Ananya, Prof Roul emphasised the need to work in the collaborative mode for popularising natural farming in the state. SOA University vice-chancellor Ashok Kumar Mohapatra emphasised the production of low chemical-based products in view of a large number of health-related issues being reported. Diseases like cancer, and blood pressure are on the rise due to the high load of chemicals in the food and adulteration of the food with toxic compounds. An organic value chain should be created by the government, and non-governmental and research institutes to promote natural farming in Odisha and other parts of the country, he said.