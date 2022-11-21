Home States Odisha

Fall from grace for BJD stalwarts

This is the buzz now in the regional outfit about a person who was considered as number two not long ago.

Published: 21st November 2022 07:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2022 07:21 AM   |  A+A-

BJD flag, Biju Janata Dal

Representational photo of Biju Janata Dal flag (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Bijay Chaki
Express News Service

Organisational posts in a political party like BJD do not always point towards the importance of the person holding it. This has come to the fore in the by-election to the Padampur Assembly constituency. Persons holding two of the most important posts, general secretary (organisation) Pranab Prakash Das and general secretary (establishment) Sanjay Dasburma do not seem to have any work in the bypoll.

While Das is conspicuous by his absence in Padampur, he was not visible in the filing of nomination papers by party candidate Barsha Singh Bariha, Dasburma has not been given important party work for the last several months. This led to a mini-revolt from Dasburma with his ‘outsider’ jibe.

Now it is to be seen, how Das will react to this development, particularly after the Dhamnagar poll debacle. Will Das follow Dasburma or prefer to bide his time and wait for the situation to improve? This is the buzz now in the regional outfit about a person who was considered number two not long ago.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJD Padampur
India Matters
Sanjay Raut and Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Rahul calls up Sanjay Raut; Sena MP says such gestures becoming rare in times of political bitterness
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
BJP releases purported sting video to claim AAP selling ticket for MCD polls
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (File | EPS)
If CM was unaware of what was happening in his office, he was incompetent: Kerala Governor 
A speeding goods train detailed at Korai station in Jajpur district crashed into waiting passengers killing at least three of them. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Goods train crashes into Odisha's Korai station; three killed, several injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp