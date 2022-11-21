Fall from grace for BJD stalwarts

Bijay Chaki By

Express News Service

Organisational posts in a political party like BJD do not always point towards the importance of the person holding it. This has come to the fore in the by-election to the Padampur Assembly constituency. Persons holding two of the most important posts, general secretary (organisation) Pranab Prakash Das and general secretary (establishment) Sanjay Dasburma do not seem to have any work in the bypoll. While Das is conspicuous by his absence in Padampur, he was not visible in the filing of nomination papers by party candidate Barsha Singh Bariha, Dasburma has not been given important party work for the last several months. This led to a mini-revolt from Dasburma with his ‘outsider’ jibe. Now it is to be seen, how Das will react to this development, particularly after the Dhamnagar poll debacle. Will Das follow Dasburma or prefer to bide his time and wait for the situation to improve? This is the buzz now in the regional outfit about a person who was considered number two not long ago.