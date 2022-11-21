Goods train crashes into Odisha's Korai station; three killed, several injured

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: At least three persons were killed and some others were seriously injured when a goods train derailed at Korei railway station in Odisha's Jajpur district on Monday, Railway officials said.

A speeding goods train derailed at Korai station in Jajpur district and crashed into waiting passengers killing at least three of them.

Seven people who suffered injuries are now under treatment. Search for more people possibly under the derailed bogies and debris is underway as more casualties are not ruled out since the coaches are believed to have crushed more people.

The derailment occurred with such great impact that a coach of the goods train ran on top of the foot over the bridge at the station. The derailed coaches rammed into the station where passengers were waiting and knocked down the waiting room, ticket counter and station master's office.

East Coast Railway (ECoR) officials said that the incident took place around 6.45 am when some people were waiting at the platform for a passenger train.

ଯାଜପୁର କୋରେଇ ଷ୍ଟେସନରେ ମାଲବାହୀ ଟ୍ରେନ ଲାଇନଚ୍ୟୁତ ହୋଇ ଦୁର୍ଘଟଣା ଖବର ଅତ୍ୟନ୍ତ ଦୁଃଖଦାୟକ। ଏଥିରେ ପ୍ରାଣ ହରାଇଥିବା ବ୍ୟକ୍ତିଙ୍କ ପରିବାର ପ୍ରତି ସମବେଦନା ଜଣାଇବା ସହ ସମସ୍ତ ଆହତଙ୍କ ଆଶୁଆରୋଗ୍ୟ କାମନା କରୁଛି। — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) November 21, 2022

The goods train moving from Dongoaposi to Chhatrapur derailed and eight wagons dashed onto the platform and the waiting hall, causing the casualties, they said.

The number of fatalities may go up as some people have been seriously injured, they said, adding that the station building was damaged in the incident. The cause of the derailment is yet to be ascertained.

ECoR has moved an accident relief train and a medical team to the spot. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik took to Twitter to express grief over the loss of lives in the incident.

The Chief Minister expressed deep grief at the death of passengers and announced exgratia of Rs two lakh each to the next of kin of the victims

He directed the administration to expedite the rescue operation and provide adequate treatment for the injured persons and asked the Minister of Revenue and disaster management, Pramilla Mallick, to visit the spot and take stock

Jajpur SP Rahul PR, East Coast Railway officials and ODRAF, firefighters and railway protection force are engaged in the rescue and relief.

A railway relief team has been dispatched while the helpline has been set up. At least 12 trains have been cancelled as both lines have been blocked.

