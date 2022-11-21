Home States Odisha

ILS urged to help document medicinal plants of Odisha

Though no scientific analysis has been done, there is mention of the kinds of diseases treated by the plants and their produce.

Published: 21st November 2022 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2022 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

Institute of Life Sciences, Bhubaneswar.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Centre is in the process of identifying medicinal plants and produce available in different states in a bid to document them and fix a minimum support price. The Institute of Life Sciences (ILS) must come forward to help identify the plants and products that can be used for health benefits, said experts at a national conclave here recently.

Addressing the two-day conclave on ‘Ethnopharmacology-translational perspectives towards modern medicine’, former director of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Research and Training Institute (SCSTRTI) Prof AB Ota said ILS can be used as a platform to enlist medicinal plants and produce so that the comprehensive document, which is in the offing, can have better representation from Odisha.

“The recently released encyclopedia of tribes in Odisha published by SCSTRTI has documented 532 different kinds of medicinal plants found in the state. Though no scientific analysis has been done, there is mention of the kinds of diseases treated by the plants and their produce. Pharmacology studies need to be done on these plants,” he suggested.

Although the country is a rich source of medicinal plants that have high value as natural therapeutics, most of the knowledge about the medicinal use of these resources have been lost over the years since they are usually passed on through generations by traditional healers, a community that is declining.

“We have been focusing on ways to revitalise traditional medicine through intellectual dialogue between scientists, young scholars, pharmacologists and most importantly, traditional healers from tribal pockets of the state,” said ILS director Prof Pulok K Mukherjee.

Ancient medicines, Prof Mukherjee said, should be documented, scientifically validated and explored for the development of nutraceuticals, phytopharmaceuticals and AYUSH drugs in future to evolve them from tradition to innovation. More than 30 healers from various tribal pockets of Odisha shared their knowledge of different plants and herbs that could be the source of the next miracle drug.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ILS medicinal plants Odisha AYUSH
India Matters
Sanjay Raut and Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Rahul calls up Sanjay Raut; Sena MP says such gestures becoming rare in times of political bitterness
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
BJP releases purported sting video to claim AAP selling ticket for MCD polls
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (File | EPS)
If CM was unaware of what was happening in his office, he was incompetent: Kerala Governor 
A speeding goods train detailed at Korai station in Jajpur district crashed into waiting passengers killing at least three of them. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Goods train crashes into Odisha's Korai station; three killed, several injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp