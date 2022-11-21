Home States Odisha

Olive Ridleys arrive for nesting at Gahirmatha marine sanctuary

Since November 1, the Forest department has arrested 25 fishermen and seized four boats for violating the fishing ban.

Olive ridley turtles at Rushikulya beach in Orissa. Representational image. (File File Photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: A large number of the endangered Olive Ridley turtles have started arriving for mating at the Gahirmatha marine sanctuary in the district. Range officer of the sanctuary Manas Das said currently, hundreds of turtles are mating on the surface of the seawater. “Olive Ridley turtles usually start mating in the sea near their preferred nesting coast in November and December. After the end of the mating season, most male turtles return leaving behind the females to lay eggs,” he informed.

After the mating period ends, female turtles arrive at the beach late in the night to lay eggs. Hatchlings emerge from the eggs after 45-60 days and find their way to the sea.“Steps have been initiated to protect the turtles in the sea. Fishing has been banned in the sanctuary from November 1 to May 31 next year. The restricted area includes the stretch of the sea up to a distance of 20 km from the coastline of Gahirmatha rookery,” said Das. 

Since November 1, the Forest department has arrested 25 fishermen and seized four boats for violating the fishing ban. Due to the ban, around 5,01,157 Olive Ridleys laid eggs from March 25 to 28 this year at Nasi-1 and Nasi-2 islands within the sanctuary which is considered the world’s largest rookery. Besides Gahirmatha, the Olive Ridleys turtles also visit Rushikulya beach in large numbers for mass nesting.

