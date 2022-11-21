Home States Odisha

RSP’s quality control teams win big at international event

The Samadhan QC team of the Steel Melting Shop (SMS) - I clinched the first position for the successful implementation of its project ‘Prevention of soft water problem in caster of SMS-I’.

Published: 21st November 2022 07:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2022 07:28 AM   |  A+A-

Rourkela Steel Plant

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Four Quality Circle (QC) teams of the Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) of SAIL have won gold medals at the 47th International Convention on Quality Control Circles (ICQCC) - 2022 held from November 15 to 18 in Jakarta, Indonesia. The Samadhan QC team of the Steel Melting Shop (SMS) - I clinched the first position for the successful implementation of its project ‘Prevention of soft water problem in caster of SMS-I’.

Similarly, the Milan QC team with its project ‘Elimination of puffing from converter mouth’, the Nayee Udaan QC team with ‘Improving the productivity and profitability by introducing on the slab measurement system in caster-3 of SMS-II’ and the Parivartan QC team’s ‘Enhancement of blast furnace- 4 hot metal production’ also bagged first positions at the event. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rourkela Steel Plant ICQCC
India Matters
Sanjay Raut and Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Rahul calls up Sanjay Raut; Sena MP says such gestures becoming rare in times of political bitterness
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
BJP releases purported sting video to claim AAP selling ticket for MCD polls
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (File | EPS)
If CM was unaware of what was happening in his office, he was incompetent: Kerala Governor 
A speeding goods train detailed at Korai station in Jajpur district crashed into waiting passengers killing at least three of them. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Goods train crashes into Odisha's Korai station; three killed, several injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp