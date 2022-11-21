RSP’s quality control teams win big at international event

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Four Quality Circle (QC) teams of the Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) of SAIL have won gold medals at the 47th International Convention on Quality Control Circles (ICQCC) - 2022 held from November 15 to 18 in Jakarta, Indonesia. The Samadhan QC team of the Steel Melting Shop (SMS) - I clinched the first position for the successful implementation of its project ‘Prevention of soft water problem in caster of SMS-I’.

Similarly, the Milan QC team with its project ‘Elimination of puffing from converter mouth’, the Nayee Udaan QC team with ‘Improving the productivity and profitability by introducing on the slab measurement system in caster-3 of SMS-II’ and the Parivartan QC team’s ‘Enhancement of blast furnace- 4 hot metal production’ also bagged first positions at the event.

