Home States Odisha

Family refuses to cremate leprosy affected

Nilaram, who had been suffering from leprosy for the last 10 years, died on Monday morning. While his wife had died a few years ago, the couple did not have any children.

Published: 22nd November 2022 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2022 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

Leprosy

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Despite efforts to remove the stigma attached to leprosy, discrimination against those affected with the disease continues unabated. 

Seventy-year-old Nilaram Bhoi, who succumbed to the disease on Monday morning, is a case in point. The relatives of Bhoi, a resident of Bandanapali within Dhama police limits of Sambalpur district refused to touch the body and it was cremated by a social organisation. 

Nilaram, who had been suffering from leprosy for the last 10 years, died on Monday morning. While his wife had died a few years ago, the couple did not have any children. Seven hours after Nilaram died, a social organisation ‘Sambal’ came forward and arranged a hearse to carry his body to Sambalpur city where his last rites were performed. 

A member of Sambal, Ramdas Panda said, “When we reached the village, we saw over 100 people gathered around the body.  Even Nilaram’s nephew, Bhawanisankar Bhoi did not touch the body,” he said. Panda said the villagers and relatives did not come forward to carry Nilaram’s body for last rites because of the belief that leprosy is a contagious disease. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
leprosy stigma discrimination
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Student booked for recording girls in varsity toilets in Bengaluru 
Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson Tushar Gandhi. (Photo | Tushar Gandhi Twitter)
Savarkar helped Nathuram Godse get gun to murder Bapu, alleges Tushar Gandhi 
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)
I don't fear anyone, no one needs to fear me: Shashi Tharoor 
Sources claimed that the man, who was seen giving Jain a massage in the videos, was a prisoner named Rinku. (Photo | Twitter, @Shehzad_Ind)
Satyendar Jain's 'Masseur' a prison inmate, not physiotherapist: Jail sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp