Family refuses to cremate leprosy affected

SAMBALPUR: Despite efforts to remove the stigma attached to leprosy, discrimination against those affected with the disease continues unabated.

Seventy-year-old Nilaram Bhoi, who succumbed to the disease on Monday morning, is a case in point. The relatives of Bhoi, a resident of Bandanapali within Dhama police limits of Sambalpur district refused to touch the body and it was cremated by a social organisation.

Nilaram, who had been suffering from leprosy for the last 10 years, died on Monday morning. While his wife had died a few years ago, the couple did not have any children. Seven hours after Nilaram died, a social organisation ‘Sambal’ came forward and arranged a hearse to carry his body to Sambalpur city where his last rites were performed.

A member of Sambal, Ramdas Panda said, “When we reached the village, we saw over 100 people gathered around the body. Even Nilaram’s nephew, Bhawanisankar Bhoi did not touch the body,” he said. Panda said the villagers and relatives did not come forward to carry Nilaram’s body for last rites because of the belief that leprosy is a contagious disease.

