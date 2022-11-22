Home States Odisha

Khallikote HSS ragging: Nine students suspended

The principal also submitted the names of the nine accused to the Khallikote police as per recommendation of the anti-ragging and disciplinary action committees.

Published: 22nd November 2022 09:07 AM

Ragging

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The Khallikote Higher Secondary School on Monday suspended nine second-year students on disciplinary grounds for their alleged involvement in a ragging incident of a first-year girl student.

On November 19, the victim had in a written complaint to the school’s principal Radhakant Nayak, accused her seniors of harassing and passing lewd comments on her. She further alleged that the incident had happened in front of her teachers. 

The principal also submitted the names of the nine accused to the Khallikote police as per the recommendation of the anti-ragging and disciplinary action committees. The students are suspended as a precautionary measure till further orders, a notice issued by the principal read. Apparently, a ragging incident was also reported from the college in September this year where junior girls had complained of harassment. 

Parents of students alleged that the anti-ragging committee has remained negligent towards ragging allegations on the campus in the past. They urged School and Mass Education department to issue directions to the school authorities to take every allegation of harassment and ragging seriously and ensure immediate action.

TAGS
Khallikote Higher Secondary School ragging anti-ragging committee disciplinary action committee
